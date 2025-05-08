AJK govt approves to set up CERC, EHRC, EIRC

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), May 08 (APP):An extraordinary meeting, chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq has reviewed the security situation in the region following recent unprovoked Indian attacks.

Addressing the meeting held in the State metropolis, Prime Minister Haq, while denouncing the Indian aggression, made it clear that the Indian aggression was totally unacceptable.

He directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible support to affectees at the LoC and immediate medical assistance to the injured. He stated that the provision of all facilities, including food and medicine supplies, must be made available to the people living in areas near the LoC.

The prime minister also directed the newly established Emergency Response Center to collect and compile data on the damage to livestock and houses caused by Indian aggression and take all possible steps to help the citizens.

The prime minister also called for an urgent meeting of the Emergency Response Committee to assess the overall regional situation.

He assured that shortage of staff including medicines at BHUs and other health centers in areas near the LoC would be resolved within 24 hours.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, top officials of the Police and security agencies, approved the immediate establishment of the Central Emergency Response Center (CERC).

Given the emergency situation, the CERC will operate around the clock. The CERC, comprised of the commissioners of the three divisions, DIGs, DCs, and SSPs, would keep the prime minister abreast of the latest developments by furnishing fresh updates.

In addition, directives were also issued regarding the establishment of an Emergency Health Response Center (EHRC) and an Emergency Information Response Center (EIRC) within the Information Department. Both centers would work in tandem with the CERC.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Public Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chief Secretary, IG and other concerned officials.