AJK Govt approves Health Card launch and restoration of ministers’ funds SZS

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

The meeting, after deliberating on important administrative, educational, welfare, and developmental matters, gave the final nod to key decisions including the launch of the Health Card in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of ministers’ discretionary funds. It also reviewed progress on the implementation of the agreement reached with the Awami Action Committee.

The approval was also granted for age relaxation in government employment for the brother of martyr Sajjad Resham, as well as compensation for the heirs of Zahid Qureshi, who was martyred in Bagh.

The meeting approved the allocation and transfer of state land for the establishment of Danish School Haveli, and constituted a four-member committee to resolve the matters relating to Healthcare Hospital Mirpur. Besides, to prevent disruption in children’s education, the cabinet also approved the establishment of co-educational institutions up to the primary level in remote areas, where separate primary school buildings for boys and girls are not available.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore highlighted the government’s key priorities including public welfare, education, health, and development projects.He said that full implementation of the agreement reached with the Awami Action Committee will be ensured.

“The Health Card facility will give the common citizen direct access to quality healthcare services”, the PM said. He also directed the concerned departments to ensure timely and effective implementation of cabinet decisions.

The cabinet meeting, through a unanimous resolution condemned the denial of the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people, illegal detention of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners, political and human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet also congratulated the Pakistan Air Force on the successful development of its “Taimoor” defense system and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for the successful helicopter rescue operation in the Leyah Valley.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister Rathore said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are playing a commendable role in the defense of the country, national security, and the protection of citizens’ lives and property during natural disasters.

“The nation takes pride in the professionalism and sacrifices of its brave armed forces”, he remarked.The meeting was attended by Cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, and other government secretaries.