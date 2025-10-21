AJK Energy Minister felicitates Pakistani scientists, govt, nation for successful launching  hyperspectral satellite

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK) , Oct 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain has extended felicitations to Pakistani scientists, government and the nation on the successful launching of the hyperspectral satellite.

“Pakistan has crossed an important milestone in the space sector”, the minister said while talking to APP .

He said that the use of hyperspectral satellites would help in combating environmental changes, development in the agricultural sector, as well as in the search for oil, gas and mineral deposits.

Chaudhry Arshad Hussain further said that there was no shortage of talent among the youth of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our young generation stands courageous and talented enriched with skills in scientific research and knowledge”, Arshad adding that Pakistan was progressing day by day in the space sector.

“Congratulations to the scientists of SPARCO and the entire team on behalf of the people and government of Azad Jammu Kashmir on this unprecedented historic achievement”, he concluded.