AJK elected body urges UN to declare ceasefire between Israel and Iran to avert threat of  nuclear war

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jun 20 (APP):Mirpur AJK District Council Chairman, Raja Naveed Akhtar has urged the United Nations (UN) to declare a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to prevent the region from being plunged into a potential nuclear war.

Talking to a visiting Kashmiri journalists’ delegation here, he stated that Israel and India were the biggest global terrorists.

He further called upon the United Nations to take strict notice of the genocide of innocent Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The chairman, while vehemently condemning Israel and India for their brutal actions against Muslims, said that both were the biggest terrorists in the world.

He demanded of the United Nations to move for taking stringent notice of the killings of innocent Muslims in Palestine, Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir, and Iran.

He emphasized the need for Muslims to stand united on a platform to counter the conspiracies against occupied Kashmir and Palestine and to develop capabilities to respond to any attack on the sovereignty of a Muslim country– Iran.