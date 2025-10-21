AJK Chief Justice expresses grief over Chairman, AJK Central Zakat Council’s brother demise

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 21 (APP): Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Saeed Akram Khan has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of elderly Kashmiri political Leader, Sufi Muhammad Zaman, brother of Ch. Muhammad Siddique Advocate, Chairman, AJK Central Zakat Council, who had breathed his last after prolonged illness.

The CJ visited the residence of the brother of the deceased – Chairman Central Zakat Council, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique and offered fateha and expressed his condolences with the bereaved family, an official handout said issued here.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and patience for the bereaved family to bear the great loss with fortitude.

Senior lawyers of the AJK Supreme Court, High Cour and Mirpur-AJK District Bar Association also accompanied the chief justice on the occasion, it added.