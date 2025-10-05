AJK celebrates World Teachers Day with due respect & honor

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Oct 05 (APP):Like the world over, World Teachers Day was also observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday with a renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honor of the teachers as much as possible, keeping in view the most dignified and supreme status of the relation between student and teacher, as also enshrined by the teachings of Islam.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers, coupled with prayers for long lives for the teachers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this relation, to commemorate the ‘Salam Teachers Day’ observed across the world.

Special meetings and rallies of both teachers and students were hosted under the auspices of various places in various parts of AJK, including Mirpur, to mark the day.

Addressing an impressive ceremony hosted at the local campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) School here on Sunday to mark World Teachers’ Day, speakers, including Director Atique ul Amin Khan and others, including seasoned academic staffers and students, highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation between student and teacher as also confided and determined in the teachings of Islam.

Speakers emphasized the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relationship of teacher and student through showing maximum respect and honor for the teachers at all times.

The IIUI School teachers pinned crowns on their students to express love and affection for their students to mark the day. Students on this occasion prayed for the prosperity and good luck of their teachers, besides for their good health and long life.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza and Vice Principal Mrs. Maria Khan advised the children to always respect the high decorum of teachers, since they are next to their parents in respect of honor and dignity.

Speakers advised the students to obey the orders of the teacher all the time to keep souls satisfied, besides fully acting upon the Islamic teachings that enshrined the superior status of the sanctified relation between student and teacher.

The school children paid rich tributes to their teachers, coupled with good wishes to the teachers of their children on this occasion, to express solidarity and respect for the latter.