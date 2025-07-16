6.3 million saplings to be planted during Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive in Mirpur: DG Forests

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jul 15 (APP):At least 6.3 million saplings are set to be planted during just starting Monsoon Tree Plantation drive by AJK Forest Department in Mirpur Division.

Director General (DG) of AJK Forests Department Asad Mahmood Malik said on Tuesday that the Forest Department carries out extensive tree plantation every year in spring and monsoon seasons. Due to the heavy rainfall during the ongoing monsoon, tree plantation will, indeed, be successful during the rainy season, he added.

“This year, 6.3 million saplings will be planted under the auspices of the Forest Department, along with which four to five lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost among the public in Mirpur Division”, he revealed.

He continued that since the monsoon tree plantation campaign has started by now in the region, the Forest Department will participates in the tree plantation campaign along with the Pakistan Army.

Keeping in view the negative effects of the current climate change, the public should ensure the planting of trees and their protection during the Monsoon National Tree Plantation 2025 so that we can protect future generations from the effects of climate change, he emphasized.

He visited the nursery in detail, inspected the types and quality of the plants and paid tribute to the strategy of all the officers and employees of the Mirpur Forest Department Division for making the Monsoon 2025 plantation campaign a success.

He appealed to the public that regarding Monsoon 2025, our focus is on planting trees in Mirpur and Poonch divisions, where 70 percent of the plantation was done, since these areas receive more rains during the monsoon and the need is also greater here. He asked the public to actively participate in the monsoon plantation in Mirpur division.

“There are 20,000 plants in the Mirpur Forest Department nursery, while other nurseries also have different types and eco-friendly plants, which are being distributed free of cost to the public. Friends of print, electronic and social media are appealed to support the Forest Department in attracting the public towards national plantation and to persuade people to the importance and usefulness of trees so that people can use them more.

Director of Forests Circle Mirpur Raja Zahid Hussain Khan said that climate development goals can be achieved only by awakening the enthusiasm for tree plantation among the public. In this regard, print and electronic media have a very important role. Media representatives should play their positive role to make the monsoon tree plantation campaign successful among the public. “This is equal to service and worship. He said that the nurseries of the Forest Department have very good varieties of plants and stock for tree plantation.”, he added.