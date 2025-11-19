20 cabinet members of Azad Kashmir administered their office:SZS

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 19 (APP):A 20 member cabinet of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), comprising 18 ministers and 2 advisors, took the oath of the office here on Wednesday.

The Acting AJK President Chaudhry Latif Akbar administered the oath to the ministers, while Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore administered the oath to the advisors, however their portfolios would be allocate d later.

The swearing ceremony was attended by former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, senior government officials, and a large number of Pakistan Peoples Party workers.

Those sworn in as ministers included Mian Abdul Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Ali Shan Soni, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Chaudhry Aamir Yasin, Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayyar, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani and Nabila Ayyub.Whereas Sardar Ahmed Saghir and Sardar Fahad Yaqoob were sworn in as advisors.

Earlier The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Maulana Lal Muhammad Banian, a founding leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former Member of the Legislative Assembly.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Rathore extended condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.Recalling his family ties with Maulana Banian, he said that the deceased was a close associate of his late father, Mumtaz Hussain Rathore.