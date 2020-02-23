Kashmir women resistance day blackest day of Indian atrocities in IOK: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Kashmir Women’s Resistance Day is the blackest day of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, she said the Indian occupation forces established a dreadful example of collective disgrace of armless, innocent and helpless women, on this day.

The Special Assistant said Indian atrocities have been defeated by the Kashmiris’ patience and steadfastness.

She said no brutality could deter Kashmiris from their goal of getting their right of self-determination.

She said now entire India was burning in the fire of Modi’s fascism and hatred, besides rights of minorities were being muzzled in India.

She said Shaheen Bagh protest has crossed 60 days as thousands of women were protesting against Modi’s anti-minority black law.