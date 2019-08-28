Kashmir valley remains cut off from outside world

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day on Wednesday (today) as the Indian occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.