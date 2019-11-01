Kashmir still disputed territory: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Kashmir was still a disputed territory and Pakistan would continue its support with Kashmiris people of their struggle for self determination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Kashmir was still a disputed territory and India has deployed 900,000 troops against eight million population of the occupied Kashmir, which has become unprecedentedly highly militarized zone in the world.

Modi regime was committing barbarism in Occupied Kashmir in pursuit of ultra-nationalist Hindutva philosophy of RSS, which started since 1923, he added.

He expressed that; special session of the five permanent members of the UNSC over Kashmir is recognition that it is an international dispute, which has to be resolved.