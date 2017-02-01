Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm Kashmiris right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 across Pakistan, and Jammu and Kashmir with

the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to

United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

According to sources, the hallmark of the day will be when

Pakistanis and Kashmiris will join hands to reiterate complete solidarity by forming human chains on all six bridges at the entry points of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of

Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, followed by mass rallies, symposia, walks for peace, conventions, meetings and speech contests.

The legislators of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

and the AJK Council will pay tribute to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle to achieve their right of self determination.

In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National

Assembly would visit the offices of the United Nations to present a memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self determination.

The Solidarity day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by

tens of thousands of Kashmiris, besides renewal of commitment by Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with India.