Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm Kashmiris right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day will be

observed on February 5 across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with

the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to

United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The hallmark of the day will be when Pakistani and Kashmiri

representatives and people from different walks of life will

reiterate complete solidarity by forming human chain on

Kohala bridge, an entry point of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of

Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle. During the day, mass

rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech contests

will be held.

The government has announced February 5 as a closed holiday to

observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.

The day will signify political, moral and diplomatic support

to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

One minute silence will be observed at 10 a.m. across the

country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in connection with the day.

All provinces, government of Gilgit-Baltistan, government of

AJK and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would observe

one-minute silence.

General public have also been requested to observe the silence

to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs.

Like other parts of Pakistan, brisk preparations are afoot

throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the day.

The legislators of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

and the AJK Council will pay tribute to the people of Indian

occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle to achieve

their right of self-determination.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA would observe the

day with great fervour and will renew their pledge and unwavering

support to Kashmiris till they get their legitimate right of

self-determination and become free from Indian subjugation.

The civil society, political, cultural and educational

organizations have arranged special programmes in connection

with this important day.

All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, All Primary

Teachers Association and labour and transport organizations have

also chalked out various programmes.

In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National

Assembly would visit the offices of the United Nations to present a

memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-

determination.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner for

prominent Kashmiris in Islamabad.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs will arrange a briefing for all

foreign missions in Islamabad on the latest situation in Kashmir.

While Pakistani foreign missions abroad will hold receptions

for Kashmiris and rallies and processions will also be taken out.

Other events will include photo exhibitions displaying

atrocities of Indian security forces and publication of articles in

the local newspapers.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan will

distribute ration packages among Kashmiri refugee families on behalf

of people of Pakistan.

Television channels will air special programmes and interviews

of different personalities to highlight different aspects of Kashmir

issue.

The Punjab Assembly in Lahore is likely to meet on Sunday to

express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

According to Assembly sources, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal

would chair this exclusive session and the House will pass a

resolution condemning the atrocities of Indian forces on innocent

Kashmiris in the held valley.

The Solidarity day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by

tens of thousands of Kashmiris, besides renewal of commitment by

Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with

India.