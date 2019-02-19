Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan community in France has expressed its unwavering support to Kashmiris for their just struggle for the right of self-determination as promised to them by various resolutions of the United Nation Security Council.

A simple and dignified Kashmir Solidarity Day event held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France was attended by the notables of Kashmiri and Pakistani communities of France, members of the French civil society and media persons in large number, a message received here from Paris on Tuesday said.