Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Ottawa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Muhammad Saleem on Tuesday said that Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and would continue to do so.

He was speaking at Kashmir Solidarity Day event held at Pakistan High Commission, Ottawa, in support of the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a message received here from Ottawa said.

The event was largely attended by Kashmiris and Canadians of Pakistani origin.