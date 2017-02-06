Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Ottawa, Canada to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of members of Pakistani-Canadian and Kashmiri-

Canadian communities and their Canadian friends participated in the

event organized at the High Commission premises, said a messahe

received here Monday from Ottawa, Canada.

The special messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, released on the occasion, were read out. The speakers

highlighted various dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir issue

including the legitimate struggle of the oppressed people for their

right to self-determination and the gross human rights violations

being committed by India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his comments High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan dilated upon

the genesis of the Kashmir dispute and the recent spike of violence

in the aftermath of martyrdom of a freedom fighter and social media activist Burhan Wani in July 2016.

The High Commissioner paid tribute to the valiant

Kashmiris for their immense sacrifices.

He stated that Pakistan would never relent in rendering its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

The High Commissioner called upon the international community to be

cognizant of its responsibilities on Kashmir dispute between

Pakistan and India and urged it to demand an independent

investigation into the ongoing gross human rights violations in

Indian Occupied Kashmir and to fulfill its obligations under the

relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions on the Jammu &

Kashmir dispute.

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards

a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute with India in

accordance with the relevant United Nation Security Council

Resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.