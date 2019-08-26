Kashmir situation worse than perceived outside: CPI leader

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has said on Monday that the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was much worse than it is perceived outside the territory.

D Raja, who was part of Rahul Gandhi’s delegation intending to visit occupied Kashmir recently in a statement issued in Hyderabad, said people are suffering and have no access to food, medicines and other essentials. A part of the Opposition delegation that visited Srinagar was forced to return from the airport, he deplored, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

