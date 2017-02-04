Kashmir resolution must for peace in South Asia: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan on Saturday said peace in South Asia

was linked to resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan had always supported Kashmir freedom

movement at every national and international fora diplomatically, politically and morally and it would continue to do so till the independence of Kashmir.

Talking to PTV, he said India was not sincere to resolve lingering Kashmir issue.

Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue

process but India was showing reluctance in this regard, he added.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had

courageously highlighted Kashmir issue at all international forums including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said Kashmiris had rendered supreme sacrifices for

the freedom movement as they wanted freedom from Indian occupation at any cost.

He urged UNGA to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance

with its resolutions and wishes of Kashmiris.

He strongly condemned Indian atrocities and barbarism on

innocent Kashmiris. Kashmir freedom movement had entered into a new era after martyrdom of freedom fighter Burhan Wani, he added.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory which was

acknowledged internationally but India was clamming that it was the integral part of India.

To a question, he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) would bring revolution of development and progress in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding AJK was rich of natural resources.

He said the prime minister of Pakistan was taking keen

interest in the development and progress of the region.