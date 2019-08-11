Kashmir not India’s internal matter: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Sunday reacted to the recent wave of Indian atrocities inflicted on the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris of the occupied valley.

She in a recent message shared on her twitter handled said that Kashmir issue was not an internal matter of India and had infringed various United Nations Resolutions by deliberately altering the status of the occupied Kashmir.

She maintained that Pakistan would go beyond any limit to stop this fascist repression of Kashmiris by the Modi government.