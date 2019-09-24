Kashmir lockdown enters 51th day, markets shut

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Normal life continues to get hit across the Valley for the 51st consecutive day, today, as shops and business establishments are closed in as far as Uri area of Baramulla district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, clampdown on communications, including mobile phones and internet, remain in force and, according to officials, they have no plans to lift them in the near future. Although, landlines have been activated in some parts of the Kashmir valley but the number of civilian subscribers is a small community as majority have switched over to mobile phones.