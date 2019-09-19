Kashmir issue to be raised forcefully at UNGA: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were passing through a critical situation and he would raise the Kashmir issue forcefully at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Talking to Pakistani community of different walk of life in Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said Kashmir had become an international issue and the whole world had accepted Pakistan’s narrative, a statement issued by the PM Office here said.

The prime minister, who is in Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit said the purpose of his visit was to apprise the Saudi leadership about the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K).