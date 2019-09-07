Kashmir issue on top of PM Imran Khan’s agenda: Sindh governor Ismail

NEW YORK, Sep 07 (APP):Pakistan will stand-by Kashmiri people until they achieve freedom from India, Sindh Governor Imran said Friday, and he urged Pakistani community members to step up their efforts to inform their fellow Americans, including congressional leaders, about the gravity of situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, now under repressive lockdown for over a month.

“The Kashmir issue is on the top of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda,” he told a largely-attended meeting held to mark the “Defence and Martyrs Day’, which was also observed as “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.