Kashmir issue on top of OIC’s agenda: SG OIC

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Secretary General of the Organization of

the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Youssef bin Al-Ottaimeeen Monday said Kashmir issue was on top of its agenda as Pakistan was an important member of it.

Addressing a joint press briefing along with the Advisor to the Prime

Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz he said, “We will continue to work with Pakistan on all major issues.”

Thanking the leadership of Pakistan, the secretary general said,

“Pakistan is the home of all Muslims.”

He said a range of issues were discussed with Sartaj Aziz, adding, “We

are in full agreement with each other on all issues being faced by the Muslim world.”

Condemning terrorist acts all over the world, Youssef bin al-Ottaimeeen

said, “Terrorists have no race, no religion and no country.”

He said, “Islam is the religion of peace and peaceful co-existence,

and terrorists are not the reflection of Islam.”

Replying to question, he said, “The OIC as an organization expresses the wishes of the Muslim Ummah and this is also one of the basic functions of the organization.”

He said the OIC works both on political and humanitarian sides,

adding there should be a political solution to the issue of Syria.

Sartaj Aziz said the matters related to Islamophobia and discriminatory

policies of different countries towards Muslims living in minority came under discussion with the secretary general of the OIC.