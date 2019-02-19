Kashmir issue humanitarian crisis, demands attention of international community: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday expressed serious concerns regarding the ever deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that Kashmir was an issue of humanitarian crisis whereas the violation of human rights in IOK was crystal clear for the entire world. The international community especially the United Kingdom Parliament should take notice of deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and should play its due role to maintain peace and stability in the region.