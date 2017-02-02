Kashmir is our moral stand, a jugular vein : Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

Security, Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday said Pakistan was committed

to providing moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmir and

Kashmiri brethren and it will continue to do same.

“Kashmir is our moral stand and a jugular vein where everyone,

oldest to the youngest is united. All political parties have one

stance. We all are there for you. Indeed Kashmir is our Unison,”

he said this while addressing a Kashmir Conference A way forward.

The Advisor said Pakistan does not support the issue

militarily as the indigenous character of movement bears a stronger

moral strength and chances to succeed.

The Conference was organised by Pakistan Observer here at

Nazria e Pakistan Council (NPC) Building and was addressed by

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan, former Prime Minister

AJK, Sardar Attique Ahmed, telephonic address by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

from Srinagar, Mishal Malik, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mirza Shah Nawaz

Khan, scholars and a large number of people from different walks of

life.

Nasser Janjua said it is a great endeavor in righteous

direction to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to tell

them that our heart beats with them and for them.

“We all stand with people of Kashmir to ginger the world

conscience,” he said.

The Advisor said Indian misinterpretation and propagation that

Kashmiri fury is Pakistan’s sponsored is ill founded and baseless,

adding that bilateralism, though is a good concept but history bears

testimony to it that India has failed it by one way or the other.

Indeed India has brought bilateralism to an unsustainable dead

end, he said.

He said Indian Occupied Kashmir has been in constant flames

ever since partition of sub continent. The flames of this fire are

fueled by philosophy of “Might is Right by India” and the sleeping

conscience of world.

These flames, he said, speak volumes, particularly on

indifference demonstrated by world and added global power politics

of world powers, its trends and drivers, watching and safeguarding

own interests can sometimes overshadow human values and betray the

morality.

The Advisor said Kashmir being the longest and unresolved

dispute on agenda of United Nations presents one such classic

example, adding that indeed Kashmir, exposes mysterious and callous

silence of dumb and numb international community.

“Kashmir exposes self serving power politics of world players

who hold a periscope of their own power lust and economic greed but

turn a blind eye to unprecedented human rights violations,

atrocities, abuse and brutalities committed by India on innocent

Kashmiris,” he said.

“Yes, Kashmir and poor Kashmiris and their injuries showcase

double standards of the world. They go on to prove that political,

ideological, economical interests surpass humanity even in the

civilized and modern world of 21st Century,” the Advisor said.

He said even today India is trying to wear out and fatigue

protestors by way of using pallet guns, tear gas and chilli based

ammunition. More than 700,000 forces continue to haunt, beat,

torture, harass and humiliate innocent civilians by way of prolonged

curfews, communication black outs and large scale crackdowns.

Side by side, he said India is trying to dust eyes and

resorting to play political gimmicks by offering development

packages and bringing in all parties delegation to engage Kashmiri

leadership. The clever move of deceit and double talk is hoped to

succeed in face of rising slogans of Azadi, Azadi, Azadi, Go India

Go Back’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

In his address, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan

said, “We are making a new

beginning. With renewed confidence and by the Grace of Allah, we are

bound to succeed. A strong Pakistan is the best guarantee for the

success of cause of Kashmir.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Faisal Zahid Malik thanked

the participants for attending the Conference.