Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Zubair

KARACHI, Feb 5 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said

on Sunday that Kashmir is the jugular vein and integral part of

Pakistan, as he called for the implementation of United Nations

resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit.

Speaking as chief guest at the 15th Convocation of Iqra University

here, the Governor said that today is ‘Youm i Kashmir’, and the entire nation was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He said, “It is our sincere desire that the United Nations’

resolution on Kashmir are implemented in letter and spirit and our

Kashmiri brothers get their due right to self determination.”

At the convocation, degrees were conferred on about 600 students

in various disciplines. As many as 16 gold medals were also awarded to

those students who excelled in their respective disciplines.

In his convocation address, Muhammad Zubair further pointed out

that the development in a society is gauged through the universities

and the institutions of higher learning.

He also pointed towards the significant role of the university

graduates towards the development in various sectors.

Muhammad Zubair also referred to the role of private sector

university for imparting quality education.

He was of the view that the youngsters obtain degrees but many of

them lack confidence. Therefore, there is a need to instil the

required level of confidence in such students.

The Governor further pointed out that owing to its location,

Karachi enjoys a special significance and an ideal place for

investment as well as economic development.

Unfortunately, a negative image of this city was portrayed at

international level. Therefore, there is need to make collective

efforts to dispel this impression so that a real picture could

emerge about Karachi which is an economic hub of Pakistan.

The president of Board of Governor of Iqra University, U.G.

Essani, also spoke on the occasion.

The Sindh Minister for Education, Jam Mehtab Dahar and Chancellor

of Iqra University, Hunaid Lakhani, were also present.