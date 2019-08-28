Kashmir freedom struggle has entered into decisive phase:Afridi

LONDOND, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi has

said that the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiri brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir has now entered into a decisive phase and soon they would get freedom from Indian occupation.

“The ongoing freedom struggle of Kashmir due to sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters has entered into a decisive phase and Pakistan would continue to raise its voice for valiant people of occupied Kashmir at all international forums till the realization of their birth right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation”, Shehryar Afrid told the participants of a reception hosted in his honour by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) London Chaudhry Dilpazeer and Lord Nazir Ahed at Watford Hall London last night.