ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that India has a mind-set to impose its racist ideology on the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) but Kashmiri would not accept their hegemony.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.