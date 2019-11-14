Kartarpur Corridor’s opening in line with Islamic principles, Quaid’s vision: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said opening of Kartarpur Corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam of a peaceful neighborhood.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with DS Jaspal, a writer and former civil servant who has authored a book ‘Tryst with Trees’ documenting historical Gurdawaras named after trees.

Many of these Gurdwaras are located in Pakistan and are named after indigenous trees.

Jaspal is visiting Pakistan in connection with 550th birth anniversary of

Baba Guru Nanak.

The Prime Minister said the historic initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was to meet the long-standing request of ‘Nanak Naam Levaas’ and especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India.

DS Jaspal thanked the Prime Minister for the historic Kartarpur initiative

and the warm hospitality, extended by Pakistan to all the pilgrims.