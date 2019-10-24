Kartarpur corridor proves Pakistan advocate of peace, interfaith harmony: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Kartarpur Corridor project was a practical proof that Pakistan was an advocate of peace and interfaith harmony.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled another one of his promises. She said the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor project was laid in November, 2018 and in less than a year it was completed.

The corridor agreement would open new bright chapters of respect of humanity and brotherhood, she added.

The Special Assistant said Kartarpur Corridor was a sacred place for the Sikhs from all around the world and “We welcome our Sikh brothers with open heart”. Dr Firdous said Pakistan was home to multifarious cultures and different civilizations and religions.

The Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of rights of minorities who were part of the country, she said adding that the white colour in Pakistani flag representing the minorities.