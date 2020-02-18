Kartarpur Corridor portrays true picture of interfaith harmony in Pakistan: UN SG

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Kartarpur Corridor was indeed a true picture of prevalent interfaith harmony in Pakistan for the entire world, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit of Kartarpur Corridor, he lauded Pakistan for constructing the corridor for facilitating Sikh pilgrims.

The secretary general visited zero point and different parts of Gurdawara, and said he felt like home in Pakistan, said a press release.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri welcomed the secretary general and briefed him about the project.

The secretary general was told that Kartarpur was situated just four kilometers from the working boundary between Pakistan and India.

The project was completed in a period of just ten months. The main aim of the project was to give an easy access to Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur.