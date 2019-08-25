Kartarpur corridor perfect example of inter-religious harmony in world: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday expressed that Kartarpur corridor was a perfect example of inter-faith harmony as its completion would further promote peaceful co-existence of people from various beliefs and civilizations.



Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the devotees belonging to Sikh community from India and other parts of the world could perform their religious rituals freely in Pakistan after completion of this project.

She said since Kartarpur corridor was a sacred place for Sikh community, the government was committed to ensure timely completion of the corridor for facilitating them in Pakistan, besides promoting inter-faith harmony.