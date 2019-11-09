Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor is the testimony of Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace.

“We believe that the road to prosperity of region and bright future of our coming generation lies in peace,” he said in his message on the eve of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor scheduled on Saturday.

Congratulating the Sikh community on both sides of the border and the world over on the historic day of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, the prime minister said the significance of the event for the Sikh community, on 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, could be well understood by the Muslims who knew what it meant to visit the holy places.

“The inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor is a manifestation of the fact that our hearts are always open for the followers of different religions as enjoined by our great religion and envisioned by our Father of the Nation. Today we are not only opening border but also our hearts for the Sikh community,” he added.

He said the unprecedented gesture of goodwill from the Government of Pakistan was a reflection of its deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and religious sentiments of the Sikh community, who always wanted to have an easy access to the shrine of their spiritual leader and perform their religious obligations.

He said Pakistan believed that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence would provide an opportunity to work for larger interests of the people of the sub-continent.

The prime minister also thanked all those who contributed towards the transforming the vision into reality in record time of 10 months only.