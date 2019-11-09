Kartarpur – a corridor of love and peace in region: Qureshi

KARTARPUR, Nov 09 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the doors of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur had been opened for Sikhs of entire world so that they might come here and enjoy hospitality and love from Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor here, he said it was a historic day as the ‘corridor of love’ had been opened for a community of 140 million people.

He said the world could see the practical demonstration of mutual religious respect between two religions, Islam and Sikhism, at Kartarpur today.

“Credit for this love and interfaith harmony goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took the initiative,” he added.

The minister said the message of founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak Devji was the message of humanity and peace for all.

He said now the world could see for itself who was proving to be a danger to the regional peace. “Who is sowing seeds of hatred in the region,” he added.

He said all Sufi saints gave the message of peace and love including Sikh Guru Baba Nanak and hoped that one day this message of peace and love would also reach the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said the entire Sikh community was appreciating the decision of opening of Kartarpur Corridor. “Pakistan has been working on two corridors in the country including CPEC and Kartarpur,” he said, adding the first one was for economic development and the second one was for love, respect and peace in the region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a promise one year ago with the neighbours and fulfilled his promise today by opening Kartarpur Corridor, but a promise was also made by an Indian prime minister about 72 years ago with Pakistan and Kashmir, which should now be fulfilled by implementing United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He said Gurdawara Kartarpur was the largest gurdawara (Sikh temple) of the world, adding the prime minister had pointed out 400 Hindu temples which would soon be renovated and Pakistan would invite Hindus across the world to visit them.

“Protecting the rights of non-Muslims in a Muslim state is the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the vision of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA),” he added.

He wished the Indian government opened the Central Jamia Masjid of Sri Nagar (Kashmir) for Muslims like Pakistan did.

He said November 9 was an important day as Berlin Wall in Germany was demolished on this day. “Why can’t the Line of Control be demolished,” he asked.

He invited the Indian government to join hands with Pakistan to tackle the real challenges of the Subcontinent like poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri also addressed the ceremony.