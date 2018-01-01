ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Karak district administration, for the first time in cricket history, organized a match for dwarf players.
According to private news channel, the administration has organized a 10-over match where several teams participated including Peshawar Zalmi and Karak Zalmi. Karak Zalmi won the match.
A large number of spectators thronged the ground and enjoyed the match. Deputy commissioner Shafiullah said that the match was organized to give a chance and encourage them to come forward and show their talent.
Karak team player Shahab Khan urged the administration to organize such events.
“My happiness knew no bounds when I saw people like playing cricket on district level, it was very encouraging,” he said. He urged the district government to give them jobs too.
Karak administration holds dwarf cricket match
ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Karak district administration, for the first time in cricket history, organized a match for dwarf players.