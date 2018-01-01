Karak administration holds dwarf cricket match

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Karak district administration, for the first time in cricket history, organized a match for dwarf players.

According to private news channel, the administration has organized a 10-over match where several teams participated including Peshawar Zalmi and Karak Zalmi. Karak Zalmi won the match.

A large number of spectators thronged the ground and enjoyed the match. Deputy commissioner Shafiullah said that the match was organized to give a chance and encourage them to come forward and show their talent.

Karak team player Shahab Khan urged the administration to organize such events.

“My happiness knew no bounds when I saw people like playing cricket on district level, it was very encouraging,” he said. He urged the district government to give them jobs too.