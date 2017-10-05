Karachiites mesmerized by PAF, RAF aerobatics at sea-view

KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): It was a rare treat for many of the
Karachiiites to personally witness aerobatics display by none other
than the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft and Royal Air
Force’s Red Arrows aerobatics team here Thursday afternoon.
The air show was to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan –
United Kingdom diplomatic relationship was also a first ever
performance of Red Arrow’s in Karachi, it had previously performed at
Islamabad in 1997.
Elaborate arrangements were made for the air show at sea-view
leading to breathtaking maneuvers by JF-17 Thunder fighter and also
showcasing of the British-made Hawk aircraft.
Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad
Ali Shah, Corpse Commander – Karachi, Lt. Gen Shahid Baig, dignitaries
alongwith members of foreign mission and diplomatic corpse were among
those to see the blue skies of Karachi turned red through spectacular
performance of the two.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team known as Red Arrows was
introduced in 1965 and has since then flown 4,800 missions across the
world, said PAF officials actively involved in organizing the show.
The jaw dropping acrobatic formation by Red Arrows was duly
complimented by Pakistan Air Force personnel carving a distinction for
themselves – appreciated through thunderous applause by those watching
the show live.
The Red Arrow team that included pilots, engineers and essential
support staff, demonstrated the excellence and capabilities they are
acclaimed for and factually won the hearts of the local, majority
watching the show via their TV sets.
“It was actually mesmerizing and I wish this turns to be more
frequent,” said Seema Kidwai wife of a PN officer.
