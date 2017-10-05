Karachiites mesmerized by PAF, RAF aerobatics at sea-view

KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): It was a rare treat for many of the

Karachiiites to personally witness aerobatics display by none other

than the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft and Royal Air

Force’s Red Arrows aerobatics team here Thursday afternoon.

The air show was to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan –

United Kingdom diplomatic relationship was also a first ever

performance of Red Arrow’s in Karachi, it had previously performed at

Islamabad in 1997.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the air show at sea-view

leading to breathtaking maneuvers by JF-17 Thunder fighter and also

showcasing of the British-made Hawk aircraft.

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad

Ali Shah, Corpse Commander – Karachi, Lt. Gen Shahid Baig, dignitaries

alongwith members of foreign mission and diplomatic corpse were among

those to see the blue skies of Karachi turned red through spectacular

performance of the two.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team known as Red Arrows was

introduced in 1965 and has since then flown 4,800 missions across the

world, said PAF officials actively involved in organizing the show.

The jaw dropping acrobatic formation by Red Arrows was duly

complimented by Pakistan Air Force personnel carving a distinction for

themselves – appreciated through thunderous applause by those watching

the show live.

The Red Arrow team that included pilots, engineers and essential

support staff, demonstrated the excellence and capabilities they are

acclaimed for and factually won the hearts of the local, majority

watching the show via their TV sets.

“It was actually mesmerizing and I wish this turns to be more

frequent,” said Seema Kidwai wife of a PN officer.