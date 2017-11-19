Karachi Whites victorious in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Karachi Region Whites beat Peshawar Region by 4 wickets in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 217-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Batting first, Peshawar Region scored 155 runs for 7 in 20 overs. Israrullah 50, Riffatullah 50, Zohaib Khan 21 not out batted well.

For Karachi Whites, Azam Hussain 2 for 29, Asad Shafiq 2 for 7, Anwar Ali 1 for 61, Zulfiqar Babar 1 for 27 and Ruman Raees 1 for 33 took wickets.

In reply, Karachi Region White achieved the target in 19.3 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Anwar Ali 41 not out, Akbar-ur-Rehman 29, Sarfraz Ahmed 28 played well.

For Peshawar, Musaddiq Ahmed 1 for 13, Kashif Bhatti 1 for 26, Waqas Maqsood 1 for 28 and Sohail Khan 1 for 39 took wickets.

The Man of the match was Anwar Ali (Karachi Region Whites).

Summarized scores:

Peshawar Region 155-7 in 20 overs: (Israrullah 50, 31 balls, 3x4s, 4x6s, Riffatullah 50, 33 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s, Zohaib Khan 21*, 14 balls, 2x4s, 1×6, Azam Hussain 2-29, Asad Shafiq 2-7, Anwar Ali 1-61, Zulfiqar Babar 1-27, Ruman Raees 1-33).

Karachi Region White 156-6 in 19.3 overs: (Anwar Ali 41*, 20 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s, Akbar-ur-Rehman 29, 24 balls, 5x4s, Sarfraz Ahmed 28, 20 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s, Musaddiq Ahmed 1-13, Kashif Bhatti 1-26, Waqas Maqsood 1-28, Sohail Khan 1-39).