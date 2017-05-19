Karachi W, Karachi B to vie for top honor

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Karachi Whites and Karachi Blues
would vie for the top honor in the final of Inter Region Under-19
One day Tournament scheduled to be held at Pindi Satdium, Rawalpindi
on Saturday.
The umpires to officiate the final include Aftab Gillani and
Nasir Hussain while others include Zameer Haider (TV Umpire), Mir
Dad (Reserve Umpire), Tanvir Afzal (Referee) and Adnan Farooq
(Official Scorer).
A total of Rs 4,00,000 would be distributed among the teams
and players. The winner will take away Rs 2,00,000 while the runner
up team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.
However Best Batsman of the Tournament, Best Bowler of the
Tournament, Best All-rounder/Outstanding Cricketer and Man of the
Final Match would get Rs 25,000 each. The final would be played as
Day/Night beginning at 4 pm on Saturday.
