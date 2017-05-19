Karachi W, Karachi B to vie for top honor

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Karachi Whites and Karachi Blues

would vie for the top honor in the final of Inter Region Under-19

One day Tournament scheduled to be held at Pindi Satdium, Rawalpindi

on Saturday.

The umpires to officiate the final include Aftab Gillani and

Nasir Hussain while others include Zameer Haider (TV Umpire), Mir

Dad (Reserve Umpire), Tanvir Afzal (Referee) and Adnan Farooq

(Official Scorer).

A total of Rs 4,00,000 would be distributed among the teams

and players. The winner will take away Rs 2,00,000 while the runner

up team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

However Best Batsman of the Tournament, Best Bowler of the

Tournament, Best All-rounder/Outstanding Cricketer and Man of the

Final Match would get Rs 25,000 each. The final would be played as

Day/Night beginning at 4 pm on Saturday.