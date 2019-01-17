Karachi peace imperative for prosperity: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said Karachi was considered as city

of lights as well as the hub of economic activities and peace in the city was imperative for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the government was paying serious attention to resolve the issues of water crisis, providing basic amenities and social security to the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities

of Sindh province.

Asad Qaiser expressed these views while talking to the Members of National Assembly

belonging to Sindh province at Parliament House, said a news release.

Matters pertaining to the issues of the people of Sindh province, legislation and other

parliamentary affairs were discussed in the meeting.

The speaker said national integrity and consensus was required to confront with the

challenges, economic crisis and difficulties being faced by the country.

Asad Qaiser emphasized over all political parties to play their due role for democratic

stability, national unity and solidarity in the country.

He said to eliminate backwardness from Sindh and to solve the problems being faced by

people of the province was the foremost priority of the incumbent government.

The speaker said public issues could be resolved through proper legislation. He urged the

members to table legislative bills to improve the current situation of Sindh and highlighted

the problems faced by the people of the province in the House.

Asad Qaiser stressed upon the members for regular interaction with the people of their constituencies to address their problems.

He assured the members every possible cooperation of the National Assembly Secretariat in legislation and other matters related to the House.

The members thanked the Speaker and appreciated his neutral role being the custodian

of the House and assured their all-out support in law making.

While expressing their confidence on the policies of the incumbent government, they said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government will succeed

to mitigate the suffering of the people and to overcome the challenges being confronted

to the country at present.

Expressing the commitment to make Karachi the city of lights again, they said people have

a lot of expectations from the current Parliament and they have to strive hard to meet their

expectations.

They appreciated the efforts of the government for establishment of peace and security

in Karachi.

While informing the Speaker about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi, the members emphasized for the need to establish universities and hospitals and to improve the

transport and sewerage system in the city.

The MNAs who attended the meeting were Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Capt (R) Jamil Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Aslam Khan, Syma Nadeem, Nusrat Wahid, Aftab Jehangir, Attaullah and Muhammd Najeeb Haroon.