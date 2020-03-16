Karachi ODI, Test and Pakistan Cup postponed

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date.

The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

“The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9, he said.

Meanwhile, PCB has also indefinitely postponed Pakistan Cup One-day tournament which was scheduled to start from March 25.