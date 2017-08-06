KARACHI, Aug 6 (APP): The Mehran Express that used to be run
between Karachi and Mirpurkhas, would be restored within the current
month.
This was announced by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on
Sunday.
Speaking at a ceremony held in Mirpurkhas, he said that the
federal government would be requested to help resolve the problems of
the area.
The Governor said that Mirpurkhas is an important city of the
province of Sindh and is particularly known for its top-quality
mangoes.
He stated that the train service- Mehran Express, would be
restored within this month. And steps would also be undertaken for
resolving the matters pertaining to sewerage, campus of Sindh University
and medical college etc.
The ceremony was organized by the head of the Malik community of
Mirpurkhas, Raja Malik Abdul Haq, for donating a plot for Pakistan
Medical Association (PMA) Mirpurkhas.
The Governor lauded the community for donating a piece of land
for a noble cause.
Karachi-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express to be restored this month: Zubair
