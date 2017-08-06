Karachi-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express to be restored this month: Zubair

KARACHI, Aug 6 (APP): The Mehran Express that used to be run

between Karachi and Mirpurkhas, would be restored within the current

month.

This was announced by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on

Sunday.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Mirpurkhas, he said that the

federal government would be requested to help resolve the problems of

the area.

The Governor said that Mirpurkhas is an important city of the

province of Sindh and is particularly known for its top-quality

mangoes.

He stated that the train service- Mehran Express, would be

restored within this month. And steps would also be undertaken for

resolving the matters pertaining to sewerage, campus of Sindh University

and medical college etc.

The ceremony was organized by the head of the Malik community of

Mirpurkhas, Raja Malik Abdul Haq, for donating a plot for Pakistan

Medical Association (PMA) Mirpurkhas.

The Governor lauded the community for donating a piece of land

for a noble cause.