Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi in HBL PSL on Thursday

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will square off against each other in Sharjah on Thursday in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Both the sides have played two matches each, winning one and losing one, said the information made available by the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday night.

Karachi Kings outlasted Multan Sultans in their opening game in Dubai on Friday by a narrow seven-run margin before going down to arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in their second game as they failed to chase a modest 139-run target.