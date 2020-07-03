PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: June 03 Motorcyclists use footpath due to sewerage water accumulated on the road due to choked drainage system and needs the attention of concerned authorities at Jahangir Road area. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi July 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP47-03 KARACHI: June 03 Motorcyclists use footpath due to sewerage water accumulated on the road due to choked drainage system and needs the attention of concerned authorities at Jahangir Road area. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP47-03