Karachi Int’l Film Festival to promote soft image of Pakistan: Governor

KARACHI, May 31 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuabir has said

that Karachi International Film Festival (KIFF) scheduled in February

2018, would be a remarkable addition in city’s cultural calendar as it

would not only provide entertainment to the public but also bring film industries of various countries closer.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Karachi Film

Society (KSF) here at Governor House.

The Governor Sindh who is also the patron of KSF said that this

festival would highlight Karachi as a major film industry hub and also

showcase the work of emerging film makers, who have revived the

industry from Karachi.

Muhammad Zubair said that the four-day festival would be a

fresh breath of air for Karachities as they would be entertained with

movies on variable topics from across the world.

He said that promotion of cultural activities in city would portray a

soft image of the country at international level.

There was an urgent need of joining hands for enhancement of social,

cultural and entertainment events for making Karachi, the city of lights once again, after restoration of peace.

Zubair said that KIFF would also bring and introduce new cinema

to local market and facilitate introduction of Pakistani movies to

global viewers. Gathering of all stakeholders of film industry would

further facilitate sharing of new concepts, ideas and storylines, he

observed.

Governor said that on the directives of Prime Minster a two-day

seminar was recently arranged in Governor House for seeking recommendation for formulating a film policy. It proved successful event and its recommendations would go a long way in preparation of favorable film policy.

He lauded the proposed event of celebration of Pakistani cinema

during KIFF where tributes would be paid to the great legends of our

cinema industry. Their recognition would motivate others to follow

their lead and work even harder for the promotion of Pakistani Film

Industry, he opined.

He commended the efforts of KFS and assured his full cooperation

for making the event a success.

It was informed during the meeting that KIFF is scheduled to be

held from February 1 to 4, 2018 hosted by Karachi Film Society which

aims to make it a regular feature like Karachi literature festival.

It was further informed that short films, documentaries and feature

films from various participating countries would be shown during the festival. The screening location of these movies would be Nueplex, Frere Hall, Sea view and various mobile cinemas stationed at different parts of metropolis.

The meeting was also attended by Sultana Siddiqui, Jameel Baig,

Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Shermeen Obaid Chinoy, Ameena Siyid, Sirajuddin,

and Khalid Mansoor.