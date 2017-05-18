Karachi Blues moves in U19 final

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Karachi Blues moved into the final of the Inter

Region Under-19? One Day Tournament at Rawalpindi Stadium on Thursday.

Karachi Blues beat Sailkot region by seven wickets in the second semi

final of the tournament.

After winning the toss, batting first, Sailkot region piled up a poor

total of 119 runs in 26.2 overs losing all wickets. Ashir Mahmood 37 and Abdullah Shafiq

35 batted well.

For Karachi blues, Kahaf Patel was the pick of the bowlers bagging six

wickets for 26 runs while Muhammad Ashar Qureshi accompanied him with two wickets

for 23 runs.

In reply, Karachi blues slowly but managed to achieved the target in

38.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Haider Ali batted magnificently scoring an unbeaten 69 off 115 balls

including nine 4s and a six. For Sailkot region, Momin Waqar took two wickets for 21

runs.

Summarized scores:

Sialkot Region U-19: 119-10 in 26.2 overs (Ashir Mahmood 37, Abdullah Shafiq 35,

4x4s, 44 balls, 4x4s, 1×6, 28 balls, Kahaf Patel 6-26, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi 2-23).

Karachi Region Blues U-19: 120-7 in 38.4 overs (Haider Ali 69*,

9x4s,1×6, 115 balls, Momin Waqar 2-21).

Karachi Blues will now face Karachi Whites in the final to be played on Saturday at

Rawalpindi Stadium .