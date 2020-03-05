Kanwal Shauzab criticized NS for playing tactics

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab criticizing PML-N on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should stop playing delaying tactics to avoid facing corruption charges in the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that PML-N leadership should abide by the law of the land as they had been in the power for about three decades, the irresponsible attitude towards national institutions was utterly unlawful, moreover Nawaz Sharif had been witnessed dining out with family and friends though he went to London on health issues .

She further mentioned, the opponent party’s leadership spent more than half life in abroad merely visited homeland to take part in general election of the country.

Replying to a question, she said the Indian filthy policies had exposed the real face of Modi regarding minorities of India, the Indian forces had oppressed the basic human rights of Kashmiris in the bleeding valley since 1947.