Kamyab Jawan Program, Naya Pakistan Housing Project join hand to employ young engineering graduates

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs’s Kamyab Jawan Program in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Project, has planned to employ young engineering graduates by incorporating with new start-up construction companies.

According to an official, the said collaboration would help create 10 million jobs which aim to engage maximum number of youth.

“This effort would empower youth by providing young professionals opportunities in housing sector that was otherwise dominated by larger organizations,” he said.