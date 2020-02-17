Kamyab Jawan Program: Hi-tech courses launched to boost skilled manpower

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday launched hi-tech courses under ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ (Skill for All) to boost skilled manpower in the country.

“The program will multiply skilled manpower and increase employability of the youth in Pakistan,” said Usman Dar while inaugurating the classes for the high-tech courses at NUTECH.

The high-tech courses, offered by the NUTECH Skills Development Department (NSDD), included Computer Graphics (UI/UX), Cloud Computing, Robotics, Mobile App Development and IOT (Internet of Things).

The courses are being offered under ‘Skill for All’ programme, launched with Rs 30 billion cost under the umbrella of the Prime Minsiter’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The Hunarmand Pakistan is being executed by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP).

Initially, with Rs. 9.84 Billion allocation, the SIP aimed at skilling 1,70,000 youth in Hi-Tech and Conventional Skills.

The prime objective of program was to prepare Pakistani youth in hi-tech and conventional skills including digital skills, financial inclusion, social entrepreneurship and micro-business support for employment and economic empowerment of youth.

“We want to invest in our youth for adequately building their capacities for matching jobs market. Our focus is on imparting relevant and required skills to our youth”, said the Special Assistant.

On the occasion, Usman Dar appreciated the role and hard work of NUTECH and NAVTTC for successful launching of the program.

Addressing the faculty and students, he said that the government was making serious efforts for youth inclusivity in economic development of the country.

“To make Kamyab Jawan Program a successful initiative, its merit, standard and transparency is ensured at all levels.”