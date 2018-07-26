Kamran Bangish of PTI wins PK-77 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Kamran Khan Bangish has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-77 Peshawar-12 by securing 30,417 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Tahir Ali Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian stood second by securing 9,271 votes and Awami National Party’s Muhammad Umer Khan grabbed third position getting 7,771 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 41.56%.