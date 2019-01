LAHORE, Jan 04 (APP):Two biggest iconic names in the world of football, Kaka and Luis Figo will arrive in Pakistan on January 10 to offer a New Year's gift to Pakistan from World Soccer Stars. The duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at The Pearl Continental hotel followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall, said a spokesperson of the organizing committee of the event while talking to APP here on Friday.